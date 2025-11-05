Arab Finance: Fawry for Banking and Payment Technology Services announced that Black Sparrow LT Investments has reduced its stake in the company from 5.03% to 4.88%, according to a disclosure filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The transaction involved the sale of nearly 4.969 million shares at an average price of EGP 14.61 per share, bringing the total transaction value to approximately EGP 72.603 million.

EFG Hermes International Securities Brokerage acted as the broker for the transaction.

