Arab Finance: Beltone Investment Banking, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, concluded the first securitization issuance for Jameel Finance-Egypt under its fifth program, according to an emailed press release.

Totaling EGP 500 million, the transaction anchors Beltone’s position as a leader in Egypt’s debt capital markets.

The offering was structured across three tranches, with tranche A valued at EGP 120 million, carrying a maturity period of 12 months.

The second tranche amounted to EGP 268 million, holding a tenor of 36 months, while the third tranche, worth EGP 112 million, has a 48-month maturity.

The first tranche received a Prime 1 rating, the highest credit rating awarded by Middle East Rating & Investors Service (MERIS), with the second and third tranches having an 'A' rating.

This flexible structure offers a balanced mix of risk and return, meeting the needs of institutional investors.

Beltone Investment Banking acted as financial advisor, lead arranger, and bookrunner for the transaction, which was executed through Tamweel Securitization.

Dreny & Partners served as the legal advisor, while Baker Tilly acted as the external auditor.

Suez Canal Bank was the custodian and placement agent, with underwriting led by Suez Canal Bank and Banque du Caire. Meanwhile, Beltone Asset Management participated as a subscriber.

Sherif Hassan, Group Treasurer and Managing Director of Debt Capital Markets at Beltone Holding, commented: “This issuance reflects our continued strategy to provide clients with tailored, market-driven funding solutions that enable long-term financial stability and flexibility.”

Hassan added: “Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our presence in the debt capital markets through innovative structures that respond to our clients’ evolving needs and the dynamic nature of the financial landscape.”