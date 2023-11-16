Egypt has approved a general plan for the tourist facade development project at the west of New Alamein City, as per a cabinet statement on November 15th.

The project will be implemented on an area of approximately 10.5 million square meters, with a built-up area (BUA) spanning up to 5 million square meters.

It will include 6,600 housing units to accommodate nearly 30,000 residents, in addition to 18,000 hotel rooms.

