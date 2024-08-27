Cairo – Mardev Developments has signed a partnership agreement with Hilton to launch Hilton Garden Inn Cairo New Zayed, according to a press release.

Zohdy Zahran, Chairman of Mardev Development stated that Hilton Garden Inn Cairo New Zayed will be part of a mixed-use development, which is set to open in 2028.

The property is close to Sphinx International Airport and provides guests with easy access to some of the historical treasures of Giza and Cairo.

Zahran indicated that the hotel will provide its guests with easy access to important historical landmarks in Cairo and Giza.

He added that the company obtained a licence to establish a hotel in the project, becoming one of the first companies to take these steps In New Zayed.

The Chairman noted that the company is planning to start construction on the project by 2025, adding that it assigned the design work to Mohamed Hafez's office.

Mardev Development achieved sales valued at EGP 940 million in all its projects since the beginning of 2024 and aims to achieve EGP 600 million in the last quarter of this year.

