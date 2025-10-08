Arab Finance: Egypt’s cabinet approved the country’s accession to the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement, which falls under the framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO), as per a statement.

During the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Engineer Hassan El-Khatib said the agreement aims to create a unified global framework that enhances the transparency and efficiency of the investment environment.

It also seeks to promote the flow of foreign investment among WTO member states by improving data transparency, simplifying and expediting administrative procedures, and encouraging sustainable investment.

El-Khatib explained that the agreement provides multiple points of contact to respond to investor inquiries and assist in obtaining information from the relevant authorities, while ensuring consistency with domestic legislation and coordination among the concerned entities.

He added that transparency, stability, and predictability are among the most important factors influencing investment decisions globally.

Egypt’s accession to the agreement, he noted, will strengthen international investor confidence in the country by ensuring a transparent and stable business environment.

