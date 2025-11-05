Arab Finance: Aman Holding, a portfolio company of Raya Holding for Financial Investments with a 76% ownership stake, has successfully completed a securitized bond issuance on behalf of Aman Securitization, as per a disclosure.

The originator of the issuance was Aman Consumer Finance, with a total value of EGP 928 million.

The bond issuance was structured into three tranches.

The first tranche was valued at EGP 431 million with a tenor of six months, while the second tranche amounted to EGP 306 million and carried a tenor of twelve months.

Both tranches received a Prime 1 credit rating—the highest short-term credit quality—from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS).

The third tranche, valued at EGP 191 million with a tenor of twenty-four months, received a long-term credit rating of A- from MERIS.

CI Capital acted as the financial advisor, issuance manager, and arranger for the transaction.

Zaki Hashem & Partners provided legal advisory services, while United for Auditing, Tax, Advisory & Financial Services (UHY) served as the financial auditor of the issuance.