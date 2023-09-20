Egypt has allocated EGP 99.4 billion in the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 budget for the development of educational services, Minister of Planning and Economic Development announced on September 20th.

The country will also establish 31 Egyptian-Japanese schools, in addition to 10 applied education schools.

In July, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait announced that a total of EGP 127.7 billion has been earmarked to subsidize food commodities, while EGP 31 billion will be used to finance the Decent Life program.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).