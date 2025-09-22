Arab Finance: The upgrade of the Qantara West Zone and implementing its infrastructure and all requirements is expected to cost EGP 15 billion, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.

Speaking at a press conference after inaugurating several projects in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), Madbouly highlighted that the first phase of the zone is complete.

The zone has attracted 40 projects currently under construction, representing $1 billion in investment, injected from abroad, he added. These projects provided 50,000 job opportunities to Egyptian youth.

He said that the Qantara West Zone could generate between $3 billion and $4 billion in annual export revenue if each factory exported items worth about $50 to $100 million every year.

The zone is planned to accommodate 50 factories. Once established, they are set to offer 500,000 jobs, with the opportunity to export goods valued at $25 billion, Madbouly noted.

The Prime Minister pointed out that these projects will be completed within two and a half years at most, contributing to approximately $4 billion in exports from this zone alone.

In this regard, the state is on track to achieve its goal of reaching $140 billion in exports by 2030.

