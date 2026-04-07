Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Monday called for sustained efforts to curb inflation and maintain a flexible, unified exchange rate, while ensuring sufficient foreign currency availability to support economic activity.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Central Bank Governor Hassan Abdalla, Al-Sisi stressed the importance of securing foreign currency to meet production needs and build strategic reserves of essential goods, according to a presidency statement.

The meeting reviewed recent economic performance, including measures to boost foreign currency inflows, strengthen international reserves and advance structural reforms amid ongoing regional challenges.

The Central Bank governor said foreign reserves remain at safe levels, sufficient to cover strategic requirements and support production needs.

Al-Sisi also reviewed developments in the banking sector and trends in external debt as a share of gross domestic product, alongside efforts to expand private sector financing to drive growth.

He emphasised the need to enhance private sector participation and attract more investment through improved access to finance and targeted economic incentives.

The meeting further discussed Egypt’s preparations to host the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) annual meetings in June 2026, underscoring the country’s role in advancing regional economic integration.

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