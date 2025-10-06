Arab Finance: The board of Al Khair River for Development, Agricultural Investment, and Environmental Services agreed to increase the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 390 million from EGP 200 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

The EGX-listed firm will raise capital by EGP 190 million for major shareholders in cash or through using credit balances due to shareholders at a rate of 95 shares for each share at a value of EGP 0.10 per share.

Meanwhile, the capital hike aims to support the company’s operational and investment expansions.

