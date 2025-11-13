Arab Finance: The Assay and Weights Administration (AWA) announced that its X-RAY laboratory has been officially accredited by the Egyptian Accreditation Council (EGAC) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC), as per a statement.

The X-RAY laboratory is the first of its kind in Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East. It specializes in gold testing, gold jewelry analysis by checking its purity and ensuring its compliance with legal standards and quality control.

Moreover, the laboratory analyzes sensitive samples that are at risk of damage during testing.

This step marks a qualitative leap in analyzing gold jewelry in Egypt, as it will contribute to boosting confidence in the Egyptian gold market and ensuring the quality of jewelry offered to consumers.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).