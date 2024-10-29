Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Company (ABUK) has awarded the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) the installation of 2.5-megawatt solar power plants at a value of EGP 88.32 million, as per a disclosure.

This move will help Abu Qir Fertilizers reduce electricity use and minimize reliance on internal power generators.

The installation is slated for completion within a year, though efforts are underway to shorten the timeframe.

Abu Qir Fertilizers, one of the largest producers of nitrogenous fertilizers in Egypt and the Middle East, operates three plants dedicated to producing ammonia, urea, ammonium nitrate, and liquid fertilizers, supplying both domestic and international markets.

