Arab Finance: Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company announced a cash dividend distribution of EGP 6 per share for fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 over three installments, according to a disclosure issued on September 29th, 2025.

The first installment is EGP 2 per share and will be disbursed on October 26th, while the second installment will be paid on December 31st at an amount of EGP 1.50 per share.

Set to be distributed on February 26th, 2026, the third installment amounts to EGP 2.50 per share.

In the July 2024-June 2025 period, the company’s net profits after tax dropped by 31% to EGP 9.353 billion from EGP 13.477 billion.

