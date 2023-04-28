The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have moved upwardly on Thursday, concluding the trading session in the green zone.

Market capitalization closed the session at EGP 1.148 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index went up by 1.98%, recording 17,796.91 points.

The EGX50 equal-weight index (EWI) grew by 2.38% to stand at 3,161.05 points, while the small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) added 2.04% to end the session at 3,074.93 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 rose 2.09%, notching 4,674.54 points.

Today’s trading saw 651.332 million shares exchanged over 89,037 transactions, with a turnover of EGP 2.722 billion.

Respecting investor’s trading activity, retail investors controlled 75.32% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 24.67% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 83.67% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 10.79% and 5.54%, respectively.

Egyptian traders were net purchasers with EGP 80.076 million. Non-Arab foreigners and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 13.829 million and EGP 66.247 million, respectively.

