Tunisia - Premier Najla Boden Romdhane met a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), led by the Bank's Senior Vice-President Juergen Richtring, on Monday evening at the Government Palace in Kasbah.

During the meeting, EBRD's first vice-president said that the bank was going to expand its activities by adopting a regional economic advisor in Tunisia, noting the level of cooperation between Tunisia and the bank, says a press release issued by the Prime Ministry.

For her part, the Prime Minister praised the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's support for Tunisia and the projects it has carried out in several areas, notably sustainable development, transport and energy.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).