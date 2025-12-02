Arab Finance: Egypt's information and communications technology (ICT) sector is experiencing rapid expansion, with the sector's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) reaching 5.8% in fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, up from 5% the previous year, with expectation to reach 8% by 2030, according to the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA).

The sector achieved revenues of EGP 315 billion in the current fiscal year, with a growth rate of about 75%. Meanwhile, digital export revenues surged from $2.4 billion in 2022 to $4.8 billion in 2025, the agency revealed.

The number of offshoring companies operating in Egypt more than doubled during the same period, from 90 to over 240, spanning information technology (IT), business process outsourcing, and engineering research and development services, as reported by ITIDA.

Within this thriving ecosystem, DXC Technology Egypt has positioned itself as a strategic digital hub, delivering end-to-end technology and business solutions across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa as part of a Fortune 500 global technology services provider operating in over 70 countries. The company recently announced plans to hire 250 SAP professionals and establish a new SAP Centre of Excellence, making Egypt the company's largest hub for SAP skills in the Middle East and Africa region.

Hence, we sat with Neveen Galal, DXC Egypt Managing Director, to discuss the company’s strategy in Egypt. She shared the company’s business model, partnerships, and plans for the upcoming year.

1-How would you describe DXC Egypt’s core business model and its evolution in recent years?

DXC Technology is a global leader in IT services, helping organizations modernize their operations, optimize data, and drive digital transformation. Our Egypt operation is an integral part of DXC’s global delivery network, providing end-to-end technology and business solutions to clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Over the past few years, DXC Egypt has evolved from a traditional delivery center into a strategic digital hub, offering advanced services such as cloud, data and analytics, application services, cybersecurity, and ServiceNow implementations. This evolution reflects both the growing maturity of Egypt’s ICT sector and DXC’s trust in the country’s exceptional technical talent.

2-What are the primary drivers behind DXC Egypt’s growth and positioning within the Egyptian ICT sector?

Our growth has been driven by three key factors: talent, trust, and technology.

Talent: Egypt’s highly skilled, multilingual workforce is the foundation of our success. We continuously invest in training and upskilling programs to prepare our teams for the latest digital demands.

Trust: DXC has built long-term partnerships with both the public and private sectors, earning a reputation for delivering complex projects with consistency and quality.

Technology: Our adoption of next-generation technologies, including AI, automation, and cloud services, has positioned us as a strategic partner for clients pursuing modernization and innovation.

3-In what ways does DXC Egypt differentiate itself from local and global competitors in Egypt’s outsourcing and digital services market?

DXC combines global expertise with local delivery excellence. As part of a Fortune 500 technology company operating in over 70 countries, we bring proven global standards and methodologies while adapting them to the local market.

We differentiate ourselves through:

Deep industry expertise across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and the public sector.

Strong ecosystem partnerships with global technology leaders like Microsoft, AWS, SAP, and ServiceNow.

Commitment to people, as we focus on developing long-term careers, not just jobs, empowering Egyptian professionals to deliver global projects from Egypt.

This blend of global scale, local empowerment, and customer focus makes DXC unique in Egypt’s technology landscape.

4-Can you expand on DXC’s technology offerings, such as your AI-powered SaaS products, and how do they meet emerging enterprise needs in Egypt?

At DXC, we help enterprises connect, secure, and modernize their IT to drive digital transformation. Our solutions range from AI-powered SaaS platforms to cloud modernization, cybersecurity, and intelligent automation.

AI plays a growing role in our portfolio, for instance, in predictive analytics, workflow automation, and customer experience enhancement. In Egypt, many organizations are prioritizing efficiency, scalability, and security. Our offerings are designed to meet these needs by combining AI capabilities with industry-specific insights.

We also leverage global innovations through our partnerships, enabling Egyptian clients to access world-class digital solutions with local implementation and support.

5-DXC Egypt recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ITIDA. How is this partnership benefiting Egypt’s software engineering talent and export capabilities?

The MoU with ITIDA is a significant milestone for DXC Egypt. It aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and Egypt’s national vision to expand digital exports.

Through this collaboration, we are:

Expanding our operations in Egypt to serve international markets, including the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Creating new jobs for highly skilled Egyptian professionals, particularly in software engineering, ServiceNow, SAP, data and analytics, and insurance solutions.

Investing in training and capacity building programs in partnership with ITIDA and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) to develop the next generation of digital talent.

This partnership is a testament to our commitment to Egypt’s technology ecosystem and its growing role as a global offshoring hub.

6-What successes or challenges have you encountered working with the Egyptian government on digital transformation projects?

Our collaboration with the Egyptian government has been very positive. The supportive policy environment and the visionary leadership of MCIT have created a fertile ground for innovation.

We have seen great success in joint initiatives that aim to digitize public services, modernize legacy systems, and enhance citizen experiences.

Of course, large-scale digital transformation projects come with challenges from managing change to integrating new technologies within existing frameworks.

However, the government’s strong commitment to digitalization makes it a rewarding and forward-looking partnership.

7-Can you share examples of strategic collaborations with international companies operating in Egypt’s business ecosystem?

DXC collaborates closely with multinational and regional organizations that operate in Egypt, across industries such as banking, telecom, manufacturing, and energy.

For example, we deliver IT modernization, cybersecurity, and cloud transformation services to global clients who have chosen Egypt as a key operations base. Our partnerships with global technology providers — such as SAP, ServiceNow, and AWS — allow us to bring international expertise into the local market, creating mutual value for both Egypt and our global clients.

8-How did DXC Egypt perform financially in FY 2024/2025? Are there particular segments that drive growth?

We recorded strong year-on-year growth, driven by increased demand for application modernization, cloud services, and digital transformation projects.

Our export-driven operations, particularly projects delivered to clients in Europe and the Middle East, have been key growth drivers. Additionally, expanding our AI and data analytics services contributed to both revenue growth and higher value engagements.

9-The government recently signed outsourcing deals with dozens of firms as part of a drive to create over 70,000 jobs and boost digital exports. How does DXC Egypt participate in or benefit from these sector-wide initiatives?

We are proud to be part of this national movement, as one of the companies that signed an MoU with ITIDA during the Global Offshoring Summit.

Through this initiative, DXC Egypt is committed to creating more jobs, increasing export-oriented delivery, and enhancing Egypt’s global competitiveness in the digital services market.

We view these initiatives as a collaborative effort, where the private sector, government, and academia work hand in hand to position Egypt as a preferred global offshoring destination.

10-What trends do you see shaping the future of Egypt’s outsourcing market? Are there emerging technologies or business models that excite you?

The future of Egypt’s outsourcing market will be shaped by three major trends:

AI and automation – enabling faster, smarter service delivery.

Cloud-first and cybersecurity transformation – as companies modernize infrastructure.

High-value knowledge services – moving beyond traditional BPO to advanced digital and engineering services.

We are also seeing an increasing focus on ESG and sustainability, where digital transformation helps organizations reduce their environmental footprint and operate more responsibly. These trends are exciting because they create opportunities for Egypt to move further up the global digital value chain.

11-What are DXC Egypt’s strategic priorities for 2026 and beyond? Will you expand into new sectors or offerings?

Our priorities are clear: growth, innovation, and talent.

We plan to expand our workforce and enhance our export capacity through continued collaboration with ITIDA.

We will deepen our expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions such as insurance, banking, and healthcare.

We will continue investing in people, nurturing Egyptian talent to take on regional and global leadership roles within DXC.

Ultimately, our vision is to make DXC Egypt not only a delivery center, but a center of excellence, driving digital innovation for clients worldwide while contributing to Egypt’s economic growth.