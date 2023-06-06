Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with DHL Express’ CEO John Pearson to mull future investment plans in the Egyptian market, according to a statement on June 5th.

Madbouly noted that he is looking forward to seeing further expansions by the logistics company in Egypt in the coming period.

It is worth mentioning that the company’s investments in Egypt have reached over EGP 1 billion so far.

For his part, DHL Express’ CEO in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region expressed the firm’s interest in increasing the number of DHL flights heading to Egypt, adding that the company has around 19 service points across the country.

