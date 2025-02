Demand for gold bars and coins in Egypt dropped by 21% year on year (YoY) in 2024 to 24 tons, compared to 30.3 tons in 2023, as per a report by the World Gold Council.

Also, gold jewelry demand in the country declined by 2% YoY to 26.1 tons last year from 26.7 tons a year earlier.

