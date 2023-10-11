Contact Financial Holding (CNFN) has inked a partnership agreement with the financial services provider KashNow, a subsidiary of Noqood Holding, to provide consumer finance services, according to an emailed press release on October 10th.

Users of KashNow application will be able to create a new account on the ContactNow application, which will be activated at any of Contact branches.

Customers who already have a ContactNow account can easily link their accounts to the KashNow app.

Via the partnership, KashNow clients will pay ContactNow’s due bills in installments for up to 60 months.

Contact Financial Holding, formerly Sarwa Capital, is a non-bank financial services provider, changing the way people and businesses access finance and insurance.

