Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat inaugurated the Egypt Technology and Innovation Centre (ETIC) of the British company PwC specialized in the field of professional consulting and services, which was equipped in Cairo with investments of $10m, through it, the company aims to innovate and apply digital solutions in key areas such as cloud services, data analytics, and cybersecurity, and make them available in the Egyptian market and exported to the company’s clients in the Middle East and European markets.

The ETIC has hired 400 technology experts so far. The centre will provide 5,000 job opportunities until 2025, and will achieve digital exports worth $300m over 3 years.

Technology experts at the center will work with PwC consulting teams across the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands to develop technology solutions focused on enterprise applications, which will contribute to supporting the growth of PwC’s business in the areas of data science and data analytics, cyber security, and artificial intelligence.

Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said that the interest of international companies, including PwC, to invest in Egypt and employ Egyptian youth in its centers specialized in developing advanced technologies reflects Egypt’s distinguished position on the global map for developing and exporting advanced technology and value-added services through the outsourcing system.

Referring to the state’s keenness to double digital exports and create a stimulating environment for investment in the information technology sector and cross-border services by providing the necessary support to international companies to expand their business in Egypt, providing a strong infrastructure, in addition to providing a base of qualified cadres at the highest level in all technological disciplines.

Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), said that the agency aims to enhance Egypt’s competitiveness in the field of exporting high-value services and value-added services by attracting international companies and specialized centers in the fields of knowledge, engineering research and development services, and software development, such as the Misr Center for Technology and Innovation, developed by Bwc.

The establishment of PwC’s Egypt Technology and Innovation Center comes in line with its vision to expand in the region in general and in Egypt in particular and to reinforce the company’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation across the region. It also comes within the framework of the company’s continuous and long-term investment in digital transformation and digital competencies in Egypt, in addition to supporting the government’s efforts to enhance Egypt’s competitive capabilities in the outsourcing industry and cross-border services.

During the past year, PwC signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with ITIDA to enhance the company’s continuous investment in its capabilities.

PwC is a network of companies present in 152 countries and has approximately 328,000 employees committed to providing the highest quality standards in audit, advisory and tax services.

