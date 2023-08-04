Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), Egypt’s largest private lender, has issued new one-year certificates of deposit (CD) in US dollars, Asharq Business reported.

The CD is issued with a minimum purchase amount of $10,000, with an annual yield of 6%.

The deposit can be refunded at any time.

In July, the country’s two largest state-run banks, Banque Misr and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) also introduced new CDs in USD.

