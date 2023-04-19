CIRA Education recorded a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 220.2 million in the six-month period ended February 28th, down by 22.26% year on year (YoY) from EGP 283.35 million, according to the financial statements sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on April 8th.

Consolidated operating revenues grew to EGP 1.305 billion in the first half (H1) of academic year 2022/2023, compared to EGP 943.858 million in the same period a year earlier.

At the level of the standalone statement, the company incurred a net loss after tax of EGP 114.694 million in the six months to February, rising from EGP 4.719 million in the same half of academic year 2021/2022.

CIRA is an Egypt-based company, operating in the investment field across diversified sectors, including education, construction and real estate, healthcare, information technology, and support services.

