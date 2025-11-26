Arab Finance: China National Tyre & Rubber Co. is seeking to raise its investments in Egypt, through its subsidiary Prometeon Tyre Egypt, by $400 million, according to a statement.

This amount will be used for the production of 1.5 million additional car tires and enhancing the efficiency of the existing factory, which currently produces 1.2 million car tires.

The Chinese company also intends to introduce new tire manufacturing technology to the Egyptian market.

The announcement came during a meeting between a high-level delegation from the company and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib.

During the meeting, the Chinese side expressed the company's interest in acquiring a new plot of land adjacent to its main project in Amreya, spanning 200,000 square meters, to expand its current investments.

China National Tire firm also aims to develop a free zone dedicated to serving its new expansions and fully exporting abroad.

On his part, El-Khatib asserted the ministry’s commitment to supporting the Chinese company through China's unit at the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) by providing all necessary data.

