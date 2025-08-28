Arab Finance: The Egyptian cabinet approved a draft presidential decree concerning a letter of understanding with the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD) to finance an integrated feasibility study for increasing the capacity of the electricity interconnection line between Egypt and Jordan, as per a statement.

The funding comes under the fund’s green projects encouragement and support program, which supports Arab countries’ environmental initiatives and green projects, including cross-border electricity links.

The project aims to boost the capacity of the Egypt-Jordan interconnection to 2,000 megawatts, enabling larger energy exchanges between the two countries as well as with others currently connected or expected to be linked in the future.

During the weekly cabinet meeting, the cabinet also approved two draft petroleum commitment agreements involving the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), and international partners.

The first agreement covers oil exploration and exploitation in the West Khair area of the Eastern Desert, while the second concerns gas and crude oil exploration and exploitation in the Disuq concession of the Nile Delta.

