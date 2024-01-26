B.TECH has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the leading Ed-Tech platform Carerha to empower women in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and entrepreneurship with the necessary support, as per a press release.

The strategic partnership aims at offering several women with the necessary technical skills to actively take part in diversified work fields, notably ICT and entrepreneurship.

This move comes within B.TECH’s role as the qualification and employment partner for Carerha’s “Tech Her Up” program to back women in Cairo, Alexandria, and Assiut.

The was inked by Mohamed Khattab, Executive Vice President of b_labs and Digital Commerce at B.TECH, and Jessie Radwan, CEO of Carerha.

The signing is a part of B.TECH’s sustainable vision to nurture women’s roles and promote gender equality in the workplace.

“We are committed to supporting and empowering women in various fields, especially the field of ICT and entrepreneurship, to foster workplaces that cultivate equal opportunities for all,” Khattab said.

For her part, Radwan commented: “Through this partnership, we aligned our forces to bridge the gap in the ICT and entrepreneurship field in Egypt, deploying B.TECH’s extensive experience bolstered by the company’s calibers.”

