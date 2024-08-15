Tunisia - "Boosting investment and improving the business climate is one of the priorities of the government's work," said Prime Minister Kamel Madouri as he chaired the fifth meeting of the High Council for Investment on Wednesday.

He called for working on attracting high value-added investments, especially large projects of national importance.

According to a statement by the Prime Ministry, Madouri also called for taking care of investors by overcoming the administrative difficulties they face, stressing the need to address issues related to development projects in order to stimulate the pace of their completion.

The meeting discussed ways to ensure that the expansion of a unit to manufacture electrical components for cars in the Ertiyah 2 industrial zone in Jendouba governorate takes place as soon as possible.

