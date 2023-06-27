Banque Misr has signed a cooperation protocol with the food delivery services provider Talabat Egypt to offer financial and non-financial services to micro and small businesses, according to an emailed release on June 26th.

The agreement aims to enable Talabat Egypt’s partners to obtain concessional financing of up to EGP 2 million needed for their micro and small projects within five working days.

It will also allow them to open online accounts for their businesses within 24 hours by submitting three documents.

In addition, the protocol seeks to empower local projects in Egypt via offering financing solutions and a package of digital services, as it targets to support the development of restaurants and brands across different business stages.

The deal is part of Banque Misr’s strategy to support projects of various sizes, the bank’s Head of the SMEs and Microfinance Sector Amr Demerdash said.

