Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi called on global mining group Rio Tinto to inject investments in the Egyptian mining sector, according to a statement.

The discussion took place during a meeting with Dominic Barton, Chairman of Rio Tinto, on the sidelines of the minister’s participation in the fifth edition of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh.

Both sides explored ways to leverage opportunities and mechanisms for the company’s entry into investment in the promising areas of the Arabian-Nubian Shield. This will support Egypt’s transformation into a regional hub for the production and manufacturing of critical and strategic minerals.

The meeting also reviewed Egypt’s geological potential and the opportunities available for the group to commence mineral exploration activities using its advanced survey technologies and digital solutions.

They also discussed Egypt's position within global supply chains and how to leverage Rio Tinto's expertise in developing integrated mining projects that link ore exploration and extraction to manufacturing processes to maximize added value.