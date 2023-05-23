AstraZeneca Egypt is planning to pump $100 million in investments within the upcoming three years to scale up its production capacity by 50%, the firm’s Country President for Egypt Hatem El Werdany said in an interview with Alarabiya on May 22nd.

The company is currently manufacturing 50-60% of its products locally, with the aim of raising its production capacity to 80% within the coming years, El Werdany noted.

He added that the company is facing no problems in transferring its earnings from Egypt or in securing hard currency to import raw materials.

