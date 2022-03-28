Cairo - Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate (AFGRE) has reached a sales agreement with Arabian Construction Company (ACC) for an administrative building in Cairo Festival City (CFC).

The transaction shows CFC's objective to attract investments from around the world to Egypt, according to a press release on Sunday.

The Managing Director of AFGRE, Ashraf Ezz El-Din, said: "We are privileged to earn the trust shared by Arabian Construction Company, which purchased one of CFC’s finest administrative buildings, located in Egypt’s most exceptional integrated mixed-use communities."

Meanwhile, the Branch Manager of Arabian Construction Company-Egypt, Salah El-Kadi, commented: "We have chosen to locate our latest addition to the company’s premises in the heart of Cairo Festival City and consider this step as the seed of our future growth and expansion plans."

