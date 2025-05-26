Arab Finance: Al Baraka Bank Egypt has launched a foreign trade cooperation program with Al Baraka Bank South Africa to support trade activities through the group’s digital trade platform, as per an emailed press release.

The initiative is part of Al Baraka Banking Group’s strategy to facilitate investment and trade exchange across regional markets.

It aims to provide practical support for exporters and importers by improving trade finance mechanisms to meet client needs and encourage economic ties among African countries.

The program follows previous efforts involving other Al Baraka branches in Türkiye, Pakistan, Jordan, and Algeria.

It reflects the group’s continued focus on developing its digital platforms and strengthening cooperation across its regional network.

During a webinar announcing the program, the bank noted that this step contributes to broader efforts to support trade integration and serve clients and communities across different markets.