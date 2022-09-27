Egypt - The Tex-Med Alliances project, funded by the European Union, will conclude its activities with a closing event on 4-5 October at the Semiramis Hotel in Cairo.

The event, organized by the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK Egypt), is held under the title “Tex-Med Alliances: Towards a Sustainable Fashion and Textile Industry across the Mediterranean”, and targets companies, institutions, and organizations working in the textile industry in Egypt.

Tex-Med Alliances project is an ENI CBC MED Program project, funded by the European Union with a budget of €2.8m and is implemented in several countries: Egypt, Spain, Italy, Greece, Tunisia, Jordan, and Palestine. The project aims to provide new opportunities for small and medium-sized companies in the field of the textile industry as well as fashion designers and clothing workshops. The German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce, is the Egyptian partner of the project, and is implementing its initiatives and goals in Egypt, as well as organizing the closing event.

The closing event aims to provide and showcase the participating companies with the project’s best practices and methodologies in the field of textiles and fashion, as well as give inspiration through the experiences gained during the past three years and the success stories of small and medium companies who participated to the project’s initiatives

The event is a great opportunity to network and enhance the business of Egyptian companies with other international companies joining us from Spain, Italy, Greece, Tunisia, Jordan, and Palestine.

During the event, participating companies will also learn about the project’s achievements and lessons learned through a panel discussion on the three main pillars of the project: internationalization, circular economy, and innovation.

Tex-Med Alliances project started in 2019 and lasted for three years, providing support to small and medium-sized companies of the fashion and textile industry in Egypt.

