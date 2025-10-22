Washington: The cost of rebuilding Syria after 13-plus years of conflict at approximately USD216 billion. This estimate is based on an evaluation covering the period from 2011 to 2024, the World Bank has assessed in a report on Tuesday.



The report added that the direct physical damages to infrastructure, residential, and non-residential buildings are estimated at USD108 billion, with USD52 billion of that total attributed solely to infrastructure.



In terms of overall damage, the provinces of Aleppo, Rural Damascus, and Homs are the most affected.



Previously, in 2018, the United Nations estimated the cost of destruction in Syria at over USD400 billion, following a sharp reduction in the intensity of hostilities.

The report projects that the costs of reconstructing the damaged physical assets will range between USD140 billion and USD345 billion. The conservative best estimate is USD216 billion, distributed as USD75 billion for residential buildings, USD59 billion for non-residential buildings, and USD82 billion for infrastructure.



The estimated reconstruction cost is roughly ten times Syria's projected GDP for 2024, highlighting the scale of the challenge and the urgent need for global support.



The challenges are immense, but the bank stands ready to work alongside the Syrian people and the international community to support recovery and reconstruction efforts, said World Bank Country Director for the Middle East Department, Jean-Christophe Carret.



Syrian Minister of Finance Dr. Mohammed Yisr Barnieh remarked that the World Bank's report provides a crucial basis for assessing the magnitude of the exponential destruction and the reconstruction costs ahead.



He added that now, more than ever, it is essential for the international community to mobilize support and forge partnerships to assist Syria in restoring essential infrastructure services, revitalizing local communities, and laying the groundwork for a more resilient future for its people.

