Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hniefat on Monday attended the launch of a transport fleet for agricultural extension.

As part of the second phase of the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture, the fleet includes 40 electric vehicles to ease extension agents' access to farms across the Kingdom, in addition to 13 pickups for the veterinary sector and eight large vehicles for the forestry sector.

Hneifat highlighted the ministry's ongoing efforts to improve agricultural extension, pointing out that replacing all the ministry's cars with electric ones is being considered, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

