AMMAN — The Jordan Tourism Board and the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote tourism and cultural exchange at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai on Sunday.

The 12-month agreement aims to expand cooperation and host exceptional tours to attract more visitors to both countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The memo will help develop an effective system for practices, market reports and the exchange of expertise.

