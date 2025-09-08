AMMAN — Saudi business leaders are exploring the establishment of a major logistics hub in Jordan’s free zones to support regional trade and reconstruction efforts, according to the Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ).

Director of JFDZ Abdulhamid Gharaibeh said Friday that a delegation from the Federation of Saudi Chambers, currently in Jordan for the Saudi-Jordanian Business Forum, toured several free zone sites and expressed strong interest in investing.

Speaking to the public service TV Al Mamlaka, Gharaibeh said the Saudi delegation was briefed on investment incentives and advantages offered by Jordan’s free zones. Discussions centered on leasing land for a logistics center that would serve as a regional base for Saudi exports, particularly to Iraq, Syria, and potentially Palestine.

"The planned Saudi industrial logistics center at the Queen Alia International Airport free zone is expected to cover approximately 50,000 square meters," Gharaibeh said, highlighting the site's strategic location and access to air cargo services.

He emphasised that Jordan’s free zones offer an attractive package of investment incentives and modern infrastructure tailored to investors’ needs.

President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Khalil Haj Tawfiq also told Al-Mamlaka TV that the Saudi delegation was impressed by the facilities and services available in the free zones. He noted that the group is expected to return soon to finalize and sign investment agreements.

The Saudi-Jordanian Coordination Council, established in 1997, aims to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries by facilitating trade, removing investment barriers, encouraging joint ventures, and promoting the exchange of goods and services through sustained dialogue and shared initiatives.

