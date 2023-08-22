AMMAN — Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, Director of the Public Security Directorate, on Monday called on all media outlets to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to familiarise citizens with the amended Traffic Law.

During his visit to the Department of External Patrols, Maaytah commended the significant efforts of the traffic departments in ensuring public’s safety, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The amendments aim to improve road safety, reduce dangerous violations, reduce the number of accidents and minimise injuries and deaths, he said, stressing that “the ultimate goal is not punitive, but preventive”. The law, which has undergone the full constitutional process, is set to become effective next month, Petra added.