RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce recently launched the service of ‘Reporting commercial establishments about cases of cover-up (tasattur) in other establishments’, via the ministry’s official website.

This is part of the efforts of the National Anti-Commercial Concealment Program to enhance the establishments’ compliance with approved market rules, and reduce the crime of cover-up in the Kingdom.



The Federation of Saudi Chambers issued a circular to all chambers of commerce across the Kingdom, disclosing the new service launched by the ministry. The circular highlighted the importance of educating the private sector firms about this service and how to use it, stating that a page was created for all stakeholders to learn about the methods of reporting through the site, which has currently been launched on an experimental basis.



According to the required documents, the ministry indicated that the informer must submit “commercial registry data, national identity data for Saudis and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, or resident identity data for non-Saudis or passport data, data of the reported establishment, and a copy of the documents supporting the shared information.



As for the steps to submit the information, it is to be done by logging in through the Ministry of Commerce system or the Nafath unified national site, and entering the data of the informer affiliated with the establishment, and entering the data of the reported establishment, and sending the request.



The Ministry of Commerce confirmed in its recent report that enabling a non-Saudi to work for his own account by using the name, license, or commercial registry of a foreign or Saudi investor is considered as a commercial cover-up, as it confirmed that it accepts this type of reports under the name of ‘commercial cover-up.’



It was previously disclosed that citizens and residents who report commercial cover-up cases will be granted a financial reward of up to 30 percent of the total value of the fines imposed, and it will be granted immediately after providing evidence proving the cover-up. A fine of SR1 million will be slapped for each violation as per the Anti-Concealment Law.

