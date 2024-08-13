KUWAIT CITY - The investigation committee responsible for the trial of ministers has issued a significant decision to seize the cash, movable assets, and real estate properties belonging to 11 individuals, including a former prime minister, a former minister of defense, a former minister of interior, and also a company, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

This decision is related to the ongoing “Army Fund 2” case, which involves allegations of embezzlement in military annexes. The committee’s decision extends beyond the primary individuals involved, also targeting their first-degree relatives and six other individuals accused in the same case. The measures include freezing all funds deposited in local and foreign banks operating inside Kuwait, as well as any securities or other assets held in accounts with the Kuwait Stock Exchange Company and the Kuwait Clearing Company.

This freeze also applies to any future deposits. The decision further prohibits those affected, along with their representatives or heirs, from managing or disposing of these assets. Additionally, the committee has ordered the seizure of real estate and plots registered in the names of the individuals specified in the decision, preventing any form of disposal of these properties.

To oversee the management of these seized assets, the committee has requested the head of the Audit Bureau to appoint an agent. This agent will be responsible for managing the seized funds under strict guidelines and must report to the investigation committee every three months until the case is resolved or the seizure is lifted. Moreover, the committee has directed the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Capital Markets Authority to implement the decision and to provide evidence of its execution.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

