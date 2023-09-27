AMMAN — Jordan's oil bill increased by 18.6 per cent in the first seven months of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Tuesday.

According to a DoS report on foreign trade cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the oil bill's value dropped to JD1.75 billion in the January-July period of 2023, compared with JD2.151 billion in the same period of 2022.

Mineral fuels and other mineral oils topped the list of Jordan's oil imports at JD636 million.

The Kingdom's crude oil imports amounted to JD377 million, followed by gasoline at JD373 million, diesel at JD342 million and lubricants at JD22 million, according to DoS figures.

