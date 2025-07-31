AMMAN — Low-cost airlines are expected to resume flights to Jordan in the final quarter of 2025, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab has announced.

Speaking to Al Mamlaka TV, Annab said the ministry is in ongoing contact with several low-cost carriers to accelerate the return of their operations to the Kingdom.

The minister attributed the suspension of services to recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which prompted airlines to temporarily redirect their routes to other destinations in the region, including away from Jordan.

She noted that the tourism sector has begun to stabilise following a two-week period of unrest in June, triggered by the Israeli-Iranian air war.

According to the minister, Jordan has witnessed improvements in visitor numbers, tourism growth, and revenues in recent months.

Official figures show outbound tourism spending rose by 3.3 per cent in the first half of 2025, reaching US$999.7 million. However, spending in June dropped sharply by 22.7 per cent to US$195.6 million.

Inbound tourism revenue climbed 11.9% during the same period, totalling US$3.667 billion, despite a 3.7% dip in June to US$619.2 million, largely due to the impact of regional tensions.

Data from the Central Bank of Jordan indicated significant increases in tourism income from various regions: 42.9 per cent from Asian nationalities, 35.6 per cent from European travellers, 25.8 per cent from American visitors, and 11.5 per cent from Arab tourists. Revenue from other nationalities rose by 43.0 per cent.

