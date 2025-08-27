AMMAN — Low-cost airlines are expected to gradually resume flights to Jordan after mid-September, with the number of routes and flights expected to increase as operations stabilise, Chief Commissioner of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Haitham Misto said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Al Mamlaka TV, Misto said that the new routes will cover more than 18 European destinations, with further expansion anticipated.

He noted that Ryanair and Wizz Air already hold CARC permits to operate flights to and from Jordan.

The commission has asked the two airlines to provide details on the number of flights and operating days after mid-September, in preparation for issuing the necessary permits, Misto added.

He also noted that low-cost carrier Eurowings has submitted an official request to operate flights to Jordan from various European destinations.

The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) has recently signed an agreement with Eurowings to facilitate its services to and from the Kingdom.

The JTB had previously announced that Wizz Air and Ryanair will resume full operations to Jordan starting October 26, with expected destinations including Budapest, Paris, Rome, Brussels, Memmingen (Germany), Bucharest, Poznan and Krakow (Poland), as well as Pisa, Madrid, Venice, Milan, Prague, and other European cities.

The board stressed that expanding and diversifying direct European connections will support Jordan’s tourism strategy, adding that affordable air travel will enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness as a global destination.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

