Local revenues in the first five months of 2022 rose from JD307.8 million to JD3.376 billion, compared with JD3.068 billion in the same period of 2021, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The increase was mainly attributed to an increase in tax revenues by about JD279.8 million and the non-tax revenues by almost JD28 million, the ministry noted as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The increase in tax revenues was the result of the gradual recovery of the economic sectors and the increase of tax revenues and profits by approximately JD198.5 million, all without raising tax rates. Meanwhile, total expenditure in the first five months of the year went up by JD203.5 million to reach JD3.98 billion compared with JD3.777 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

JT