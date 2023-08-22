AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday followed up on progress in implementing the national plan for sustainable agriculture (2022-2025).

During a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, King Abdullah said projects under the national plan must contribute to enhancing food security in Jordan, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty called for removing all obstacles that may hinder the implementation of plan’s projects, especially those related to marketing agricultural exports, highlighting the important role of the higher council for food security in supporting the sector.

Speaking at the meeting, attended by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat said the Kingdom is 60 per cent self-sufficient by covering its food needs through local agricultural produce.

The minister also outlined the plan’s progress this year, noting that the ministry has completed 27 projects out of 31 in 2022, while work is underway to complete the remaining four projects.

A key outcome of the plan in 2022 was financing investment projects worth JD58.9 million, he said, adding that the plan seeks to provide 13,090 permanent job opportunities for Jordanians, in addition to training opportunities.

The minister said projects listed in the plan are worth JD389 million, to be implemented over four years, in partnership with the private sector and the Agricultural Credit Corporation, including JD170 million from the state budget.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

