AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday reiterated the government’s dedication to supporting investments in Salt Industrial Estate and facilitating their growth, as part of the administration’s broader efforts to enhance economic development and expand access to international markets.

As part of his regular field tours, the prime minister visited Salt Industrial Estate, where he met with owners of pharmaceutical and food production companies.

During the visit, he engaged with the business owners to gain insight into their operational challenges and discussed strategies to streamline their processes and enhance investment opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hassan highlighted the growing importance of the pharmaceutical industry, noting its significant development in recent years, emphasising that the sector has played a pivotal role in generating new employment opportunities for Jordanians.

The prime minister also announced plans to enhance public transportation links to the industrial estate, which will ease workers' commutes and improve essential services, thereby fostering continued business growth in the area.

During a visit to the Salt Vocational Training Centre, Hassan underscored the importance of expanding vocational and technical training programmes to accommodate more trainees.

He also announced government support to expand the programmes, which will significantly increase employment prospects for young Jordanians.

The centre, which trains around 250 students across various vocational fields, boasts a 100 per cent employment rate for its graduates.

The prime minister also called for the adoption of e-marketing strategies to promote locally produced handicrafts and handmade goods, urging linking traditional ceramic industries with renowned Jordanian designers to enhance their design quality, aesthetic appeal, and marketability.

The Prime Minister also toured the construction sites of two significant health projects: the Virtual Hospital and the Comprehensive Health Centre, both being developed at the Al Hussein Old Salt Hospital.

The Virtual Hospital, set to be the first of its kind in Jordan, will provide remote medical consultations and services via electronic communication, linking healthcare providers with medical teams and patients.

It will also connect to five peripheral government hospitals in Ramtha, Mafraq, Tafileh, Ajloun, and Ma’an.

Hassan also urged the swift completion of site preparations for both projects, with plans to launch their operations at the start of 2025.

