AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud on Tuesday met German Ambassador Bertram von Moltke to explore ways of strengthening cooperation to accelerate the ongoing water-related programmes and projects implemented under their partnership. Abu Soud stressed the ministry's commitment in optimising German expertise in the water and sanitation sector, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

This cooperation has contributed to improving the quality of services, managing scarce water resources and increasing access to water for a significant part of the population, despite the challenges posed by climate change and the refugee crisis, he said. The envoy commended the constructive and productive cooperation between the two parties and emphasised the importance of its continuation in various fields, mainly the water sector, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

