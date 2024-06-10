The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has signed an agreement with Jordan’s Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation to extend a financing package to the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) to construct a 12,000 cubic metres per day (m3/day) capacity wastewater treatment plant in West Irbid.



The investment will help treat collected wastewater for irrigation and promote sustainable water management in the region, EBRD said in a press statement.



The financing package, totalling $30 million, consists of an EBRD loan of up to $19 million, along with an investment grant of $8 million from the government of the United Kingdom under the High- Impact Partnership on Climate Action and a €2.75 million investment grant from the European Union under its Neighbourhood Investment Platform. Additionally, the funds will be accompanied by a comprehensive technical cooperation package by the EBRD to support project preparation and implementation.

The statement said the West Irbid wastewater treatment plant, which will be implemented over a period of four years in terms of construction and operation, complements the existing West Irbid Wastewater Network (financed by the EBRD in 2018). The project will serve 17 villages in West Irbid reaching approximately 200,000 people by 2045..



