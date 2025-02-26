Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality launched on Tuesday the new vessel "Baladiya: 245" at Doha Port, which is the latest addition to the fleet of the General Cleaning Department of the Public Services Affairs Sector.

The vessel "Baladiya: 245" has multiple uses, as it works to clean waste and oils from the surface of the sea, and is characterized by front arms that collect floating waste on the surface of the sea and then transfer it via an automatic belt to a box in the middle of the boat, which allows the cleaning process without the need for labor, which reduces time and effort.

A number of drivers have been trained by the Mechanical Equipment Department and the supplier company to drive the boat to ensure its optimal and effective use.

Head of the Beaches and Islands Section at the Ministry's General Cleaning Department, Saad Issa Al Badr, pointed out on the occasion that the idea of launching the sea surface cleaning machine came after workers suffered from manual cleaning using small boats and traditional nets, noting that the idea of launching it came to complement the workers' efforts in modern, innovative ways, in the hope of having other small-sized boats that allow them to be better present near ports.

The launch of the new boat reflects the commitment of the General Cleaning Department to protect the environment and improve the quality of marine life, and is an important step towards achieving the goals of the Public Services Affairs Sector in providing distinguished and environmentally friendly cleaning services and achieving excellence, leadership and comprehensive development in providing distinguished services.

