The Enoc Group has achieved significant energy reduction through comprehensive Energy & Resource Management (E&RM) activities, saving AED395 million ($ 107 million) in total energy from 2014 to 2024, and mitigating 703,840 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, reported WAM.

As part of its environmental responsibility, Enoc participated in Earth Hour 2025 by turning off non-essential lights at its headquarters, operational facilities, and service stations.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of Enoc, said, “Earth Hour is a powerful reminder of the urgency for collective action to ensure tangible results in combating environmental challenges. Enoc Group remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting sustainable development initiatives and raising awareness about optimising energy consumption in the UAE and beyond.”

In 2024, Enoc business units achieved substantial savings through targeted energy efficiency initiatives. Enoc Processing Company (EPCL) spearheaded these efforts, saving AED 2,314,669 through various energy and resource management initiatives.

The Retail unit made a significant contribution with the implementation of key projects such as the integration of Solar PV LED Lights in the Retail Operations Management & AutoPro sites, resulting in a combined saving of AED 3,115,294.

Enoc’s Corporate Real Estate (CRE), and Emirates Gas further contributed to the Group's success, respectively achieving savings of AED 539,448 and AED 139,409.

