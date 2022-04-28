AMMAN — Jordan's oil bill went up by 43.6 per cent in the first two months of 2022, compared to the same period of 2021, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Wednesday. According to DoS data, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the value of the oil bill in the January-February period of 2022 increased to JD347 million against JD242 million in the same period of 2021.

Diesel topped the list of Jordan’s oil imports, amounting to JD94 million followed by crude oil with JD85 million and petroleum gas with JD78 million during the first two months of 2022.

